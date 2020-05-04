E-commerce companies geared up to start shipping non-essential items

New Delhi: E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart are all are geared up to start shipping non-essential items to customers across the country.

However, the delivery comes with a rider that such non-essential items can only be delivered in orange and green zones. Cities declared as red zones will still not be able to have access.

Various cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune have been classified under red zones.

On Friday, the home ministry had announced the third phase of lockdown in the country by another two-weeks that ends on May 17.

At the time of writing this article, we checked Amazon for laptop delivery to a green zone (Guwahati). Though the online portal runs a disclaimer that delivery may take longer than usual, but they can deliver the laptop to the green zone nevertheless.

Flipkart on the other hand does not show any items for delivery, irrespective of the zones. All the items come with disclaimer of ‘not deliverable’.