Earn Rs 1 lakh per month through this SBI post – Know how to apply, last date of application

New Delhi: State Bank of India has invited online application for the post of Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship.

Candidates can apply online through the Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for the Two Year Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Ph.D in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector

Other Qualification (Preferred): Applicant should have made outstanding professional contributions (as first or second authors only) to publications of papers/ articles in leading, high impact ‘A’ Category journals will be given 1st preference.

Specific Skills: Applicant should have consistently good academic record and demonstrated research skills.

Minimum 3 years’ Post Qualification experience in Teaching/Research work in Premier Institution/ University (like IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI or equivalent) OR Consultancy.

Live TV

Stipend and benefits

Selected candidates will be given fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh. It is not negotiable and is subject to deduction of TDS as applicable.

One time endowment of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh may be awarded to the Fellow at the end of two years in case of exemplary research performance/ international publications in reputed journals based on assessment of Performance Review Committee.

The Bank will fund the expenses for the fellow to attend one prestigious international and one national conference in which joint paper of Fellow with SBI has been accepted for presentation on actual basis relevant costs. The PDRFs may carry out outside Consultancy/Assignment on revenue sharing basis as per SOP on Consulting & External Teaching for Officers Engaged on Contract (OECs) posted at Apex Training Institutes (ATIs).

Residential accommodation at SBIL, Kolkata on basis of self-payment of utility bills.

Application Fee: A non-refundable fee of Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates will be charged while it will be NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Online Registration Of Application

Registration has begun online from September 18, 2020. Last date of online submission is October 08, 2020.

Last date of receipt of hard copy of online application along with enclosures at State Bank Of India, Mumbai is October 15, 2020.