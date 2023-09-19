trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664309
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUSINESS IDEAS

Eco-Friendly Business Idea: Invest Nearly Rs 90K, Earn Upto Rs 5 Lakh In Areca Leaf Plates Manufacturing Business

Areca leaf plates align with eco-conscious consumers and the growing demand for responsible dining options. Tap into this thriving market, contributing to environmental sustainability while reaping financial rewards.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eco-Friendly Business Idea: Invest Nearly Rs 90K, Earn Upto Rs 5 Lakh In Areca Leaf Plates Manufacturing Business

Catering services, restaurants and growing consumer demand for special occasions have lately fueled the disposable plates industry. Also with people become more aware of the environment, there has been a surge in the usage ofpaper disposables. This has created ample space for manufacturing of biodegradable food service disposables. From readily available raw materials, you can start your own venture in the manufacturing of these eco-friendly products, that will give you a steady income.

Areca leaf plates, are environmentally disposable plates that are crafted through natural processes. This does not require any chemical involvement. These eco-friendly product boast have no artificial components and also does not react with food when the latter comes into contact with plate.


Areca leaf plates align with eco-conscious consumers and the growing demand for responsible dining options. You can tap into this thriving market, contributing to environmental sustainability while reaping financial rewards.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) feasibility report, "The expansion of foodservice disposables in the Asia Pacific area is being fuelled by an increase in the number of restaurants in emerging nations and the popularity of takeout meals. Furthermore, in the near and medium term, continued urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and an on-the-go eating culture are projected to fuel market development."

How Much Will Areca Leaf Plates Manufacturing Business Cost?

KVIC has broken the Cost of Project into the following

COST OF PROJECT 

Land:Own/Rented

Plant & Machinery: Rs 4.95
Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 0.50
Working Capital: Rs 3.25
Total: Rs 8.70

MEANS OF FINANCE

Own Contribution: Rs 0.87
Working Capital(Finance): Rs 2.92
Term Loan: Rs 4.91
Total: Rs 8.70


KVIC has projected the below mentioned Gross sales from 1st to 5th year

In the first year your net profit will be Rs Rs  2.59 lakh, Rs 3.26 lakh in the second year, Rs 3.74 in the third year, Rs 4.29 in the fourth year, and Rs 4.97 lakh in the fifth year.

You can also get finance for the business venture via Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). 


(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train