Elon Musk changes his Twitter Bio 2nd time within 5 days - from 'Chief Twit' to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

New Delhi: Along with the takeover of Twitter, business tycoon, Elon Musk become the master of Twitterati's attention. His tweets are garnering tons of reactions. He took control of the microblogging platform Twitter on October 27 and sacked some of the senior executives, including Parag Agrawal, the CEO, and Vijaya Gadde, the director of legal affairs.

There is a frenzy among the populace due to his takeover and swift adjustments. The Tesla CEO has changed his bio and it has undoubtedly gained popularity online. On November 1, the billionaire updated his bio on Twitter. The updated bio of the millionaire now reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline operator." (Also Read: Elon Musk shares Halloween pics, poses with Mother; Twitter flooded with memes)

Just days after the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, the micro-blogging site is experiencing lots of revamping. The site is also going to revamp its user account verification process. Musk revealed via a Twitter post that the authentication procedure is being updated. (Also Read: You're not just 5% of my company. You are 5% of me: Byju's CEO on employee layoff)

He didn't crystal clear the type of modifications under development, but other reports have indicated that he may introduce a new fee for the certification procedure.

For unversed, The conversations between Musk and Twitter have been back and forth. Elon Musk and Twitter have been at odds for a while. However, it all began in March of this year when Musk questioned Twitter's stance on free speech and the dissemination of propaganda.

He also implied that serious consideration would be given to developing a new social media platform. Twitter announced publicly on April 4, 2022, that Musk had acquired 9.2 per cent of the firm, or approximately $2.9 billion, based on the share price as of March 4, 2022.