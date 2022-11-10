topStoriesenglish
Elon Musk fans build his costly 'Goat Statue' at a whopping cost; See Pics

Elon Musk's monument features a goat body and a rocket with his face on it. It is known as the "Elon Goat." It is valued around $6,000,000. (around Rs 4.8 crore). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is again in the news. However, this time it isn’t related to Twitter. Elon Musk fans have a special gift for him – a big one. It was built by his die-hard fans to show his love for him.

They have built a Elon Musk Goat statue as a tribute. The statue has got a lot of response from Netizens.

Elon Musk’s GOAT statue

Elon Musk's monument features a goat body and a rocket with his face on it. It is known as the "Elon Goat." It is valued around $6,000,000. (around Rs 4.8 crore). The height is roughly 5 feet and 9 inches. Kevin and Michelle Stone, two Canadian sculptors, created it. The sculpture's head is constructed of aluminium. The cryptocurrency company Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) is said to have commissioned the design for the Elon Musk monument. On November 26, the business ostensibly plans to present Musk with the statue at his Austin, Texas, Tesla. It has been a "goatsgiving" ceremony.

Look how netizens are reacting on it:

Social media has been filled with funny comments after the viral photo and videos of Elon Goat statue has been shared online.

That's how people are reacting.

