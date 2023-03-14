Gautam Adani's Son Jeet Adani Got Engaged In Low-Key Ceremony

New Delhi: On March 12, Jeet Adani, the younger son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, became engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, a diamond trader's daughter. Just close friends and family members attended the low-key ceremony for the engagement, which took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The diamond dealer Jaimin Shah's daughter is known as Diva Jaimin Shah. He is the owner of C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited, a diamond business.

Mumbai and Surat are the locations of the diamond company. It was founded by Dinesh Shah and Chinu Doshi. The couple can be seen wearing traditional clothing in pastel colours in one of the images that have been released from their engagement ceremony.

The University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is where Jeet Adani finished his education. Now serving as the Vice President, Group Finance, he joined the Adani Group in 2019. He began his career at the Group CFO's office, studying Capital Markets, Risk & Governance Policy, and Strategic Finance.

Jeet is also "leading the Adani Airports company as well as the Adani Digital Labs - which is all set to construct a super app to serve to all the consumers of Adani Group enterprises," according to the Adani Group website.

The eldest son of Gautam Adani, Karan, gets wed to Paridhi Shroff, the daughter of Cyril Shroff, managing partner of the legal firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's director and CEO, Karan Adani, is also in charge of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited.

Jeet Adani's engagement occurs as Adani Group struggles to deal with the significant consequences from the critical study by American short seller Hindenburg Research on the ports-to-power business.

After a US firm accused seven listed Adani Group companies of stock manipulation and inappropriate exploitation of tax havens and raised worries about debt levels, those companies collectively lost more than $100 billion in market value. Adani has disregarded the worries and denies doing anything improper.