Global Health IPO opens tomorrow; Check price band, slot size, more

New Delhi: Global Health Limited, which works under ‘Medanta’ brand in India has announced to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) tomorrow on November 3, 2022 for a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore. The company has announced to offer the price band between Rs 319 to Rs 336 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each. However, investors need to bid a maximum of 44 equity shares and in multiple of 44 equity shares thereafter.

Global Healht Limited has hospital-chains under the brand name 'Medanta' across India, especially in metro cities.

On speaking about the visions with the fresh IPO issuance, Dr Naresh Trehan, the Chairman & Managing Director, said IPO will give two things – an exit route to old investors as they wanted their return now and giving us the money to stretch our hands in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. It will also help us to strengthening the bank balance sheet of our company.

The equity shares offered through Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers, the company informed in the statement.

The Bid for the IPO subscription will be closed on Monday, November 7, 2022.