Google issues notice to Zomato, Swiggy for violating Play Store guidelines

US-based technology giant Google has issued notice to popular food delivery apps, Zomato and Swiggy, for violating Play Store guidelines. It may be recalled that Google had removed Paytm from Play Store few days ago claiming that the popular app violated the company's guidelines.

The notice issued to Zomato and Swiggy is regarding the gamification techniques that are used by both platforms.

It is learnt that Zomato has confirmed receiving the notice from Google and has said that the action taken by the US-based firm is is unfair. Swiggy, however, is yet to comment on this matter but the popular food delivery app has now paused its gamification product inside the app.

“We are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google’s guidelines. We will be replacing Zomato Premier League with a more exciting program by this weekend,” said Zomato spokesperson to ET Tech.

On September 18, Google had removed digital payments major Paytm app from its Play Store for allegedly violating its policy repeated. In a blog post, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said that Google does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

"We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," said Frey.

Paytm was however restored on Google Play Store after a few hours. One of India`s most valuable startups, Paytm, which competes with Google Pay, earlier in September said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.