Gopal Agrawal Explains How DTH Shoppe Is bringing a breath of relief for consumers

The television market has penetrated every nook and corner of the country and the demand for new DTH connections is rising every day. We continue to see more and more people opting for DTH connections. The choice, however, has never been more confusing, as the competition in the market is cut-throat and it confuses the customers on whom to rely on for their entertainment. Amid this confusion and chaos, companies like DTH Shoppe bring a breath of relief. They help the consumer select and make the daunting procedure for selection to assembly a little bit easier. They give the consumers a chance to sit Back and relax while their technicians do all the work. They also help these consumers, in monthly recharges. So the consumers don’t have to Worry about anything but their entertainment.

In a discussion with Mr. Gopal Agrawal, we covered some main points of keeping the business afloat in a pandemic and learned more about the early days of DTH Shoppe. For more details, check out the Q&A below.

What made you invest your time, energy, and money in the DTH Shoppe company?

Mr. Gopal Agrawal: Entertainment in India has always been important and the growing rate with which the Indian market is shifting tremendously. More and more people are taking part in the digital media campaign and shifting to DTH Connection that is a business opportunity. We saw it acknowledged and tried to turn it into a profitable business. We wanted to make sure that this digital India campaign reaches even the smallest nook and corner of the countries and this is what made me found the company and invest my time, energy, and money into it.

When did you found this company and what are the services and DTH providers your company offers?

Mr. Gopal Agrawal: we found this company in 2007. We have over 13 years of experience in the industry. At that time the market was just starting to shift and we made it our personal growth to make sure every entertainment means are digitalized. We provide a lot of services like Providing New DTH Connections, DTH multiconnection, and even lets customers pay their bills from our portal. We provide all huge DTH Service providers like Airtel connection, Tata Sky, Dish TV and D2H connections.

What are your long term goals?

Mr. Gopal Agrawal: we have been in this industry for more than 13 years. Our foremost goal is to satisfy customers and make sure this digital India campaign reaches everyone and they get to experience their entertainment via DTH connections.

Who are your competitors?

Mr. Gopal Agrawal: We don’t believe in competition. Our policy states that we are in this industry to serve consumers and it doesn’t allow competing with other brands. We just want to excel in what we do and that is our only aim and goal our competition is with ourselves and we just try to make sure that we are getting better with each passing day.

What would you like to say to the emerging startup in the industry?

Mr. Gopal Agrawal: I would like to take this platform and say that make sure before thinking about earning profit you satisfy your consumers. As goodwill plays a major role in our industry. If your brand shows care for the clients they will trust you and help your business reach heights automatically. So make customer satisfaction your foremost goal and stay true to it.

