Groww IPO Opens: Strong Investor Buzz, Premium In Grey Market

The issue has already started attracting huge investor interest, both from retail and institutional buyers.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Groww IPO Opens: Strong Investor Buzz, Premium In Grey MarketFile Photo

New Delhi: The much-awaited IPO of Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, opened for subscription on Friday, November 1, 2025, and will close on November 7. The issue has already started attracting huge investor interest, both from retail and institutional buyers.

Price Band and IPO Size

The company has set the price band between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. Groww aims to raise around Rs 6,632 crore through this IPO. Of this, about Rs 1,060 crore will come from fresh issue of shares, while Rs 5,572 crore will be raised through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

In the unofficial grey market, Groww shares are trading at a premium of Rs 17 per share, suggesting positive sentiment among investors and the possibility of decent listing gains if this trend continues.

Subscription Status

By mid-day on Day 1, the IPO received an overall subscription of 0.26 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.07 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.25 times. The QIB category is expected to pick up momentum in the coming days.

Key Dates and Details

Lot Size: 150 shares per lot

Allotment Date: November 8, 2025

Listing Date: Expected on November 12, 2025

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, JP Morgan, Citi, and Motilal Oswal

Should You Apply?

Analysts suggest subscribing for the long term. Groww has over 14.3 million active users and a 26 percent market share among brokers. While valuations appear expensive, experts believe its strong growth potential makes it a solid long-term investment bet.

 

Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

