Gujarati celebs attend valiant cricket event

The Valiant Cricket Club Championship 2022 was recently organised by the Valiant Cricket Team. Gujarat's most prominent celebrities were present at one of the matches on the 12th of January in Ahmedabad, cheering on all the players. The covid-19 protocol is followed throughout the event.

Baroda Aman Rathod, former women's cricketer Jigna Gajjar, Bhai Bhai & Bigboss, famed popular singer Arvind Vegda, valiant Brand Ambassador of India & World Record holder Vipul Narigara, famous news anchor Sandhya Panchal, Mr. Baroda Aman Rathod They're all there to support the gallant cricket squad. As part of the Covid-19 procedure, celebs award medals to the respective Group A captains and express their gratitude.

Jayesh Vasava, a valiant cricketer, was also present during Group A team matches and presented man of the match honours to the individual team members. Salman Pathan, Nitin Chaudhari, Mukesh Saini, Divyajitsihn Vaja, Atul Shukla, and Sachin Shrimali are among the brave players who have attended the event and helped to improve the atmosphere.

The Valiant Cricket Team/Valiant Cricket Club was founded in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, in 2011. Our mission statement represented Valiant Cricket Club's vision and values, ensuring that everyone understands what the club is seeking to achieve in the future and is forward-thinking, visionary, and a goal to strive for in the future. To encourage and promote amateur cricket at all levels within the community and within the sport, by providing recreational, coaching, and competition opportunities.