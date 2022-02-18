हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank non-executive director Srikanth Nadhamuni resigns

The bank said Nadhamuni has cited potential future transactions/arrangements which may materialise between the bank and a company in which he may be interested.

HDFC Bank non-executive director Srikanth Nadhamuni resigns

HDFC Bank on Friday said Srikanth Nadhamuni has resigned as a director from its board, citing potential future interests.

Nadhamuni has tendered his resignation as non-executive (non-independent) director of HDFC Bank vide his resignation letter dated February 18, 2022, effective Friday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said Nadhamuni has cited potential future transactions/arrangements which may materialise between the bank and a company in which he may be interested.

"I have disclosed this interest to the bank in terms of the relevant laws and the same has been noted by the board.

"In the spirit of highest corporate governance principles of the bank, I would like to step down as director of the bank in order to preclude any instances of potential conflict of interest which may arise on account of such transactions/arrangements as regards my directorship with the bank," Nadhamuni said in his resignation letter. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HDFC BankSrikanth NadhamuniSrikanth Nadhamuni resignation
Next
Story

Here’s how Dr. Dibya Singha Das uses technology for surgery

Must Watch

PT53M25S

Taal Thok Ke: Hijab Row - Is Hijab controversy a planned conspiracy?