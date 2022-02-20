Here’s how Veda Rehab & Wellness is redefining fitness

Modern day lifestyle, the pressures of society, an overall lack of awareness about mental health, substance use, criminalization of seeking help for battling with PTSD, anxiety and trauma and sometimes even how substances are glamorized in today high proffesional industry have pushed a majority of the population under the radar of habitual and regular substance use. It's easy to get into its vicious cycle but not very easy to get out of it. Especially owing to an overall lack of good treatment facilities available in the country. Even the ones available abroad follow a more expensive and strict treatment plan which feels hasless and fastidious.

Bringing a wave of change and revolution in this regard, Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre which is based out of Mumbai has completely transformed the way we look at treatment and seeking help. Not only is it bringing about a change in how we look at a treatment centre and normalizing reaching out for help, it has completely transformed the rehabilitation service sector for good. Incorporated in 2020, Veda is India’s first and only premium, ultra luxurious voluntary rehabilitation-cum-wellness centres’ chain which aims to help and offer treatment for depression, anxiety, OCD, addiction and other behavioural issues.

Moving away from a system that places these centres in a picturesque location but feels more or less like a fancy white collar prison, Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness centre offers a proprietary treatment protocol which includes a mix of medicine, counselling, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Matrix Model Therapy, nutrition, Yoga and Ayurveda, thereby facilitating holistic treatment and healing. The service and treatment feels nothing short of an actual relaxing retreat rather than a disciplinary detention. They have currently three centres located in every city i.e. first centre at Royal Palms, Goregaon East in Mumbai, second in Jade Gardens in Bangalore and third one (will be launched in March) Chatarpur in New Delhi.

Veda is the only centre in India having 1:1 doctor and counsellor to patient ratio and is set on its path to be world leaders on how we look at rehabilitation centres. In every centre 4 professionals and medical experts work closely with each client. The team consists of a psychiatrist, nutritionist, general physician and psychologist who create a holistic treatment plan together. They offer two different models of treatment as per the individual requirement i.e.:

• Holiday Wellness Therapy: A special, seven star Villa that will exclusively house only the VIP or Celebrity, in the holiday location of their choice. A highly qualified Veda team of professionals will thereafter attend to, treat and care for the client, within the privacy and comfort of the villa, without any external interference.

• At-Home Therapy: For the clients who prefer to be counseled or treated at the comfort of their own home, the Veda team of experts will go to their homes and administer treatment for as long as is required.

Not only this, the company understands the importance of confidentiality and privacy. A strict NDA policy is followed which maintains identity, treatment and experience a well guarded secret.

It's time to move away from how we look at rehabilitation centres for good.