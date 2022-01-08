Here’s what Indian OTT industry will offer in 2022, reveals Raj Singh

We had thought that after 2020, the year 2021 would bring some relief from the pandemic. However, for the majority of the year, things were difficult. Because many of us are confined to our homes for the majority of the year, OTT platforms have occasionally become our only source of entertainment.

Not only did a number of big-budget originals, such as Sardar Udham Singh, Mimi, and Shershaah, premiere on OTT platforms in 2021, but so did a number of films, including Sardar Udham Singh, Mimi, and Shershaah. Companies that produce content put their best foot forward and produced award-winning shows that received critical and commercial recognition. There has been a noticeable growth in content production investments, which is expected to continue in 2022.

The Indian OTT market is currently in the scaling stage, according to a joint analysis by industry group CII and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with robust subscription growth and considerable investment in premium and original content. With over 40 competitors, the Indian OTT market is one of the most competitive among growing markets.

According to the report, the industry is currently scaling up and has the potential to grow to a $13-15 billion market by 2030.

Blaze Entertainment’s Raj Singh believes, “Traditional media's proportion of the market is slowly dropping as digital adoption rises, but there is still a lot of space for growth, with only 54% of Indian households having a pay TV connection compared to more than 70% in China. For many families, television remains the focal point of the home and a vital element of family time.”

With the black swan event that was the Covid-19 epidemic, the already-growing internet media and entertainment economy gained a big boost, creating a new growth trajectory in the previous year. The public embraced a more digitally advanced type of entertainment that extended beyond traditional channels, resulting in the widespread use of OTT platforms and an increase in both viewership and watch time.