Here's what is next for music business, explains Someshwar Mahadevan

Although it is illegal in India, TikTok has quickly grown to become one of the most important players in the music industry, with a billion subscribers and plans to revolutionise how musicians are discovered and compensated.

Success stories like Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which went viral on TikTok and became the best-selling US song of all time, have proved the potential of the short-form video app.

Major labels, who were first alarmed that TikTokers were playing their music without permission, rapidly realised that they needed to join in.

TikTok, on the other hand, has continued to create viral sensations that are altering the musical scene.

The recent frenzy for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and Boney M's "Rasputin" are examples of classic tunes given a fresh lease on life.

