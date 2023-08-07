High Profit Business Idea: Invest Just Rs 2 Lakh And Earn Upto Rs 10 Lakh Per Month In This Dairy Franchise

New Delhi: If you are looking to start your own entrepreneurial journey, you could think about an associated dairy business that can give you handsome income per month.

Amul Business Franchise could be an option for you where you become a part of the company’s thriving dairy business and earn between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh per month.





Amul Business Franchise Options

Amul provides with two investment options where you can either opt for an Amul outlet with an initial investment of up to 2 lakhs or go for a franchisee opportunity with an investment of approximately 5 lakhs.

Amul Business Franchise Has A Very Decent Commission Structure

You can earn quite a generous commission with Amul Business Franchise. For example, you will get a 2.5 percent commission on milk packets, 10 percent on milk products, and a 20 percent commission on ice cream sales. Furthermore, you can also get a hefty commission of 50 percent on recipe-based ice creams, shakes, pizzas, sandwiches, and hot chocolate drinks.

Amul Business Franchise: Space, Rental, Utility And Other Details

To start your Amul Business Franchise business, you'll need approximately 150 square feet of space for an Amul outlet. And if you are looking to start an ice cream parlor franchise, you will need around 300 square feet of space.

Amul also added that it takes a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000 only in form of cheque or demand draft issued in the name of GCMMF Ltd during the signing of agreement.

"The payment is taken only after our authorised representatives meet prospective partners in person and perform due verification process. We do not take any payment through RTGS/NEFT for Amul Parlour deposit."

“There is no payment to be made to become an amul distributor and we do not take any payment throught RTGS/NEFT for appointing a distributor,” Amul website says.

Amul Business Franchise Application Process

To applying for Amul Business Franchise you can visit official website of Amul at amul.com/m/amul-scooping-parlours and explore all the relevant information about franchise opportunities. You can also reach out to the company at retail@amul.coop.

For appointment as Amul Distributor, for all types of enquiries for distributorship you can call Amul official customer care (022) 6852666

Amul says that that no other website or toll-free number is activated or authorised GCMMF LTD (AMUL) to accept applications.

Amul Business Franchise High Earning Potential

Amul is a household name, known and trusted by people all across the country. With an extensive presence in both major cities and small towns, you can be assured of a ready customer base.