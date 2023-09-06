High Profit Business Idea: Start This Eco-Friendly Biz At Just Rs 5,000 And Expect Lakhs In Return In Kulhad Making Business

New Delhi: If you're considering an environmentally friendly business that offers good income too, you could think about the traditional Kulhad business.

The Kulhad making business not only promises profitability but also contributes to environmental sustainability and has also gained massive prominence in the post Covid set up in India.

Though tea tea served in Kulhads holds a special place in the hearts of Indian people, the demand for these traditional clay cups surged massively after the Covid pandemic. Additionally, the environmentally friendly Kulhads are seen as a good substitution for plastic cups. Thus, making and selling Kulhads can be a lucrative business endeavor. Let's explore how you can kickstart this eco-friendly Kulhad making business.

What is most remarkable about this business venture is that it can be started with minimal capital investment of approximately Rs 5,000 and a small space.

Notably, in 2020, the Central Government distributed 25,000 electric pottery wheels (electric chaak), as shared by the then Chairman of the Khadi Village Industries Commission Vinay Kumar Saxena. The Central Government had introduced the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana with the aim of strengthening the marginalized potters’ community while also reviving the traditional art of pottery.

The Central Government has been actively encouraging this traditional art which not only boosts the income of those involved in this business, but also underscores the importance of conserving the environment. This commitment was also espoused by Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, couple of years back, to phase out the use of plastic and paper cups in favor of Kulhads.

Not only is serving tea in Kulhads an economical choice, but it is also environmentally a viable venture. Tea Kulhads are priced at around Rs 50 per hundred units, while Lassi Kulhads and Milk Kulhads are available at Rs 150 per hundred units. Moreover, regular cups are priced at Rs 100 per hundred units.

Here Is A Rough Estimate On How Much You Can Possibly Earn

Selling 500 to 500 kulhads of tea and lassi daily can yield you a daily income of Rs 1000. Further, if you are able to Collaborate with a restaurant or tea shop with high kulhar demand, your your daily earnings may range between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. With a thriving business, the potential monthly income could reach into the lakhs of rupees.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)