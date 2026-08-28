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‘I have nothing left to lose’: Dr Subhash Chandra urges Mukesh Ambani’s network to stop spreading rumours about NCLT case

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra urged Mukesh Ambani and his media network to stop what he called misleading reporting on the NCLT proceedings, while clarifying the nature of his personal guarantees and highlighting the group’s debt repayments.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
‘I have nothing left to lose’: Dr Subhash Chandra urges Mukesh Ambani’s network to stop spreading rumours about NCLT case

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‘I have nothing left to lose’: Dr Subhash Chandra urges Mukesh Ambani’s network to stop spreading rumours about NCLT case
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