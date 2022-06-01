हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ikea

IKEA to launch first Bengaluru --Store location, launch date and other details you want to know

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products.

IKEA to launch first Bengaluru --Store location, launch date and other details you want to know

Bengaluru: IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), Swedish home furnishings retailer, said on Tuesday it will launch its first store in the city, on June 22.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement.

IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market.

Heim said: IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements".

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said.

The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Sm?land' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated.

IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. 

