India now home to more than 75,000 startups: Piyush Goyal

India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence, tweeted union minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal had appealed to startups to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country "just for a few dollars more".

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 startups, union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said "These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth."

"India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning," Goyal said in the tweet. (Also Read: GST Update: E-invoice to be mandatory for B2B deals for biz with turnover of Rs 10 crore from October 1)

The minister had recently said the country aspires to become the largest startup ecosystem in the world. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: BIG NEWS on DA hike coming today? Cabinet meeting likely, know how much salary will increase)

On another occasion, Goyal had appealed to startups to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country "just for a few dollars more".

