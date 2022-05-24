हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: 312 posts available, check eligiblity, pay band and important dates for application

Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group 6, and Group 7 candidates will be hired as Senior Managers, Managers, Assistant Managers, and Chief Managers.

New Delhi: The Indian Bank has issued a notice for more than 300 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) positions across the country, for which application forms will be accessible on the bank's official website from May 24 to June 14, 2022.

Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group 6, and Group 7 candidates will be hired as Senior Managers, Managers, Assistant Managers, and Chief Managers. Assistant Manager positions are open to freshers, whereas Sr Manager, Manager, and Chief Manager positions are open to experienced individuals.

The following are the educational requirements, salary, age limit, and other vital facts for interested candidates:

Indian Bank SO Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 May 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 June 2022

Indian Bank Vacancies

Indian Bank SO Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer - 312

Scale I - 36000 - 63840

Scale II - 48170 - 69810

Scale III - 63840 - 78230

Scale IV - 76010 - 89890

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA

Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA

Senior Manager (Accounts) - CA

Manager (Accounts) Assistant Manager  (Accounts)- CA

Manager (Accounts) - CA / CS

Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Risk Management) - Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.

Senior Manager/Manager (Portfolio Management)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - NBFC/Manager
(Sector Specialist)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - Infrastructure- Post Graduate (2 years duration) in  Business / Management / Administration / Finance / Banking / Risk Management/ Commerce OR CA OR Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.

Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Data Analyst)- B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI from AICTE/UGC recognized university. It is desirable to have Diploma / PG Diploma in Data Science.

Manager (Statistician) - Post-Graduation Degree (2 Years duration) in Statistics / Applied Statistics.

Experience:

Sr Manager- 5 years of experience

Manager - 3 years of experience

Assistant Manager -  No experience

Chief Manager - 7 years of experience

Age Limit:

Sr Manager- 25 to 38 years

Manager - 22 to 35 years

Assistant Manager - 20 to 30 years

Chief Manager - 27 to 40 years

Selection Process for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

 Application screening followed by an interview

After the written/online test, there will be an interview.

How to Apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online using the steps below:

  • Visit Indian Bank's main website at indianbank.in. 
  • Look through the 'Career' section.
  • Click on 'Click here for Registration' under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2022.'
  • 'New Registration' should be selected.
  • Give the specifics. 

