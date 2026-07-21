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Indian equity markets open flat amid Middle East tensions, lower crude prices

Sensex opened 58.89 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 77,649.63, while Nifty fell 22.45 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,216.05.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Indian equity markets open flat amid Middle East tensions, lower crude prices

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