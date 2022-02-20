Indian origin business Czar Ambarish Jethwani receives UAE golden visa

Indian origin business czar Ambarish Jethwani has been awarded prestigious 10 years golden visa by the government of the United Arab Of Emirates for his philanthropic activities and extraordinary contribution to society. in the past golden visa has been awarded to dignitaries like Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Boney Kapoor, South Indian Megastar Mammootty, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, and others.

The golden visa is a long-term residence that allows foreigners to live and work in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and provides full ownership of their business. Golden visa is issued to investors (minimum of AED 10 million), entrepreneurs, and people with specialized talent for 5 to 10 years. The main benefit of visas will be the security provided to them. for a 10-year visa, a minimum of AED 10 million of public investment is required in the form of the investment fund or a company, 60% of the total investment must not be in the form of real estate.

Ambarish Jethwani is the owner of Billion Bricks Dubai, director of Ame Tanktainer. He has established himself as a successful business leader in UAE for many years. His firm Billion Bricks Dubai is a platform that help clients find the right property across the UAE. Before acquiring BBD in 2018 he worked as a property consultant for some years. Using his skills and experience in the domain he exceeded the sales targets consecutively. He helped in the sales and purchase of several prominent properties across multiple Emirates in the UAE. His organization BBD has been dealing with a few of the top real estate developers of UAE to provide its clients with the properties that match their expectations. He has also received many prestigious awards for his work in his domain, including Best Agent Award 2016 by Dubai Properties.

Ambarish has diversified into many businesses such as logistics, trading and is also a real estate and financial investor. He is actively involved in several philanthropic activities apart from the real estate sector. He is also associated with many charitable trusts working for numerous social causes especially in the field of education.

According to his excellency Vijay Darda, politician from India National Congress Party, Member of The Parliament of India, and Chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, “Ambarish became a ‘Golden Man’, having built a phenomenal career in Dubai, UAE.” Having met last during the glorious wedding of Prajay Patel, son of the Praful Patel in Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan wherein Ambarish was present too. “It happened because of his hard work, sincerity, and honesty which conquered the confidence of people. He deserves all the applause.”, he added.

Also, leading politician, MLC his excellency Niranjan Davkhare, who was elected as Thane District BJP president congratulated Ambarish: “Congratulations Ambarish for getting the golden visa from UAE, his hard work and dedication has earned him this recognition. Heartiest wishes for his brighter future with my compliments.”

Ambarish has extended his gratitude to the government of UAE for issuing him such a prestigious visa. he is committed to keeping working hard for the betterment of the country and the global society.