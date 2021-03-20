Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach: Check features here

The Indian Railways has finally revealed that Kapurthala’s coach factory has rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach. Its trial has been successfully completed.
After the necessary sanctions, the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) economy coaches will be inducted in all express and mail trains running LHB coaches. However, these coaches will not be added to the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi, etc. trains, Railways said in a statement.
Adding on the comfortability, the Railways further said that it has taken numerous steps to add more comfort for the travel of train passengers which include the introduction of vistadome coaches, modernization of existing coaches, changing the lighting and electrical system in the trains and improving the security system of the trains as well.
Here are some of the features of LHB AC three-tier coach:
- Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use.
- Increased Passenger capacity of 83 Berths.
- Provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and Provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.
- AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths.
- Modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.
- Improved passenger conveniences in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines.
- Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth.
- Ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths.
- Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.
- Improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories.
- Aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.
- Luminescent aisle markers.
- Illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
- Improved fire safety standards by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.