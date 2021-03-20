Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach: Check features here

The Indian Railways has finally revealed that Kapurthala’s coach factory has rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach. Its trial has been successfully completed.

After the necessary sanctions, the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) economy coaches will be inducted in all express and mail trains running LHB coaches. However, these coaches will not be added to the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi, etc. trains, Railways said in a statement.

Adding on the comfortability, the Railways further said that it has taken numerous steps to add more comfort for the travel of train passengers which include the introduction of vistadome coaches, modernization of existing coaches, changing the lighting and electrical system in the trains and improving the security system of the trains as well.

Here are some of the features of LHB AC three-tier coach: