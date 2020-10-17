हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 service fee for check-in at airport counters

The aviation ministry in May had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touchpoints at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 service fee for check-in at airport counters
File Photo

New Delhi: IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.

The aviation ministry in May had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touchpoints at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.E. October 17, 2020," it noted.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic. 

 

