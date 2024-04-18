Infosys Profit Jumps 30% To Rs 7,969 Crore In Q4

New Delhi: IT company Infosys on Thursday said its consolidated profit jumped 30 percent to Rs 7,969 crore in the March quarter. The company posted a profit of Rs 6,128 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The consolidated revenue of Infosys during the reported quarter increased 1.3 percent to Rs 37,923 crore from Rs 37,441 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company expects a revenue growth of 1-3 percent in constant currency for FY25 and an operating margin of 20-22 percent. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Own Plot In Greater Noida: YEIDA Relaunches Group Housing Scheme -- Check Details)

"Growth guidance for next year is higher than where we finished for this year. The difference is small. As we go into the industries, we see financial services to see a better outlook in the next year compared to the past year," Infosys MD and CEO Parekh said. (Also Read: Varyaa Creations IPO To Open On April 22: Check Lot Size, Price Band, And More)

"Manufacturing will have slower growth this year. Given the outlook with discretionary spending, digital work remaining the same, more focus on cost efficiency and consolidation, we have created that revenue growth guidance," he said.

The growth projection is lower compared to the outlook of between 4 percent and 7 percent for the just-ended 2023-24. Infosys posted an operating margin of 20.1 percent during the reported quarter and 20.7 percent for FY24.

During the financial year ended March 2024, net profit increased 8.9 percent to Rs 26,233 crore from Rs 24,095 crore recorded in FY23. The annual income from operations increased 4.7 percent to Rs 1,53,670 crore in FY24 from Rs 1,46,767 crore a year ago.

The company's employee headcount fell 7.5 percent to 3,17,240 at the end of FY24 from 3,43,234 in FY23.

"When we started, we were at 77 percent utilisation including the trainees. The growth environment was different at that time. Our utilisation has gone up to 82-83 percent.

"Our attrition has also come down significantly. That is the reason for net headcount reduction," Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said. The large deal total contract value of Infosys for FY24 was the highest ever at USD 17.7 billion, with 52 percent being net new.

"We delivered the highest-ever large deal value in 2023-2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimisation, and customer support," Parekh said.

The Infosys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY24 and a special dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

The board reviewed and approved the capital allocation policy for the next five years from FY25-FY29 after taking into consideration the strategic and operational cash requirements.