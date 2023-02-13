Insecticides India Q3 Profit Rises 13% to Rs 9.36 Crore

New Delhi: Agrochemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 13 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 8.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 356.90 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 314.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Also Read: Residents of THIS Indian State Don't Pay Income Taxes! Why are Natives Exempted? - Check)

Net profit rose to Rs 92.50 crore in the first nine months of 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 85.09 crore in the year-ago period. (Also Read: IT Layoffs 2023: Over 17,400 Tech Employees got Fired in Feb Globally to Date)

Total income rose to Rs 1,500.28 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,228.16 crore a year ago.

Insecticides (India) has plants in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), and Dahej (Gujarat). The company offers a wide array of products ranging from insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides to plant growth regulators.