IRCTC offers South India Divine Tour: Check price, schedule and other features

IRCTC has launched a flight package to South India for six nights and 7 days from covering holy places including Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple and Sri Kalahasti. The package covers significant temples and tourist places situated in Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Tirupati and Kochi districts. Those who are interested should know the date for the itinerary: November 22 and December 13, 2019

According to IRCTC, price starting at Rs 42,265/– per person on double occupancy, single occupancy at Rs 53,470, tripple occupancy at Rs 41,345, Child with Bed (5 Yrs-10 Yrs) at Rs 38,120, Child without Bed (5 Yrs-10 Yrs) at Rs 33,640, and Child without Bed (2 Yrs-4 Yrs) at Rs 20,930.

Tour Itinerary as per information given on the irctctourism.com:

Day 01: Delhi - Chennai - Tirupati: The travellers will avail in-flight Breakfast & Dinner, Board Indigo Airways flight 6E 2985 and depart for Chennai. As they arrive at Chennai Airport, they will be tranferred to Tirupati, and enroute visit Sri Kalahasti Temple. When arrive at Tirupati, they will check-in to the hotel and will be provided dinner and overnight stay at the hotel in Tirupati.

Day 02: Tirupati: Travellers will get breakfast and dinner at the hotel. Proceed to Lord Tirupati Balaji Temple, return to hotel, and then visit Padmavati Temple, Iskcon Temple and Kapila Teertham. Dinner and overnight stay at Tirupati.

Day 03: Tirupati – Chennai - Madurai: At the hotel, you will enjoy breakfast and dinner- Breakfast at the hotel and then checkout from the hotel. Transfer to Chennai. Arrival at Chennai. Proceed to Airport and Board Indigo Flight 6E 7197 departing at 1620 Hrs. Arrival at Madurai Airport, Check-in to the hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at the Hotel.

Day 4: Madurai - Rameshwaram: The meal programme includes breakfast and Dinner. Visit to Meenakshi Amman Temple. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from the hotel. Transfer to Rameshwaram. Check in to the Hotel. Visit to Dhanuskodi Beach. Dinner and overnight stay.

Day 5: Rameshwaram - Kanyakumari: The meals include breakfast and dinner, visit to Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga Temple. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out. Visit Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial. Proceed to Kanyakumari. Arrival at Kanyakumari. View Sunset point at Kaynakumari if time permits. Check in to hotel. Dinner. Overnight stay at Kanyakumari.

Day 6: Kanyakumari - Trivandrum: The meals include breakfast and cinner, view Sunrise at the Seashore on your own. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from Hotel. Visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue (photo session only), Kumari Amman Temple and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial. Proceed to Trivandrum. Check into hotel. Visit Kovalam Beach. Free time to enjoy Kovalam Beach. Return back to hotel. Dinner and overnight stay.

Day 7: Trivandrum – Cochin - Delhi: The last day's meal includes breakfast and dinner, visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from the hotel. Transfer to Cochin. Arrival at Cochin and visit Churches at Fort Cochin and Chinese Fishing Net. Enjoy Harbour Cruise. Procced for dinner. In time transfer to Cochin Airport to board flight no. 6E 837 at 00:55 hrs (next day). Arrival at Delhi Airport at 04:10 hrs. “Tour ends with happy memories”.

Notably, the itinerary related information is indicative, as IRCTC reserves right to change in view of operation constraints / local circumstances. For more information, you should visit the official website - irctctourism.com.