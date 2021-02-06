हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IRCTC’s Shirdi Flight Package: A 1 Night/2 Days tour to Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur; check price and other details

According to irctctourism.com, the Day-1 of your itinerary you will arrive at Shirdi, have dinner, and board a flight from Delhi airport at around 14:20 hrs and arrive at Shirdi airport. You will get a pick up from Shirdi Airport by AC vehicle at 16:10 hrs and drive to the hotel at Shirdi. 

If you are planning for a trip to Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur, there is an offer available on IRCTC as part of the IRCTC tourism. The offer, Shirdi Flight Package, is a 1 Night/2 Days tour package for March 13, 21.

The trip will begin at a starting price of Rs 13,625 per person on double occupancy, and it includes Air fare from Delhi to Shirdi to Delhi, with airport pick-up and drop at Shirdi, one-night Deluxe Hotel accommodation at Shirdi, buffet fixed meals - 1 Dinner, 1 Breakfast and 1 lunch. This will include the applicable taxes along with sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC Vehicle.

On arrival, you will check-in the hotel and have the day free for a Shrine visit and participate in various programmes organised in the Shirdi temple. You will have an overnight stay in an AC accommodation in Shirdi.

On Day-2, you will arrive at Delhi, but prior to that in the morning, you will be served early breakfast and then depart from Shirdi at 8:00 hrs to Shani Shignapur. After Darshan of Shani Shignapur, you will be back to the hotel at Shirdi, and after early lunch, you will be dropped at Shirdi airport around 15:00 hrs to board the Delhi Flight 16:40 hrs.

According to information available on the website, the itinerary is indicative, as IRCTC and handling agents reserve the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances. The visit to all the sightseeing places is subject to time availability and flying of the airline as per the schedule. The IRCTC has clearly stated that it will not be responsible for any natural or social calamities. For other details, you should visit https://www.irctctourism.com

