IT biggies TCS, Infosys, HCL to continue Work From Home as Omicron scare looms large in the country

New Delhi: IT biggies like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies beginning to re-consider their decision to call their employees return to office as Omicron scare looms large in the country, said a financial daily report.

As opposed to their previous plans both TCS and Wipro are reportedly mulling a 10 percent workforce reporting from the office set up, said an ET report. These companies are also toying with the idea of different permanent work models for their employees as the coronavirus pandemic, and the spread of the Omicron variant, destabilize their latest return-to-office plans.

IT bellwether company Infosys too is reportedly taking a "cautious approach" as most companies are now seen taking a wait-and-see stance as they weigh the spread of Omicron and its potential harmfulness.

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

