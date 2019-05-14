close

Jack Ma

Jack Ma, China's richest man, urges employees to follow '669' spirit of sex

Jack Ma has been called out for his recent remark on how many times employees ought to have sex in their personal lives. This is especially because he had previously given the '996 spirit of work' which called for working from 9am to 9pm for six days.

File photo

Beijing: After advocating people to follow the spirit of "996" (9 am to 9 pm, six days a week at workplace), Alibaba founder Jack Ma now has given another advice for an improved life: Follow the spirit of "669" (sex for six days, six times, with duration being the key).

According to a report in Daily Mail, China's richest man gave this advice to the employees during Alibaba staff's group wedding in the country.

"At work, we emphasize the spirit of '996'. In life, we should follow '669'," Ma said.

The 54-year-old Ma was speaking at his company's mass wedding which takes place every year on 'Ali Day' on May 10 at the company`s headquarters in Hangzhou.

The "996" work philosophy was criticised by the tech industry. The "669" philosophy has also created a social media storm, with many net users calling it lewd. "Who on earth would have the energy to do 669 at home after 996 during work?" quipped one user. "Making a lewd joke in public and notoriously promoting it - are you being responsible to minors? Thumbs down this time," read another comment.

The "669" quote was posted on Alibaba's official page on Weibo with a winking emoji.

