Jeff Bezos reclaims world's richest title as Elon Musk's short stint at top ends

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slipped from the top position.

Tesla' shares slid 2.4 per cent on Tuesday, which resulted in Musk losing $4.6 billion from his fortune and his brief stint as the world's richest ended, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking.

Bezos, with a net worth of $191.2 billion which is $955 million more than Musk, reclaimed the top position that he had held for over three years until last month.

Musk remained at the top for almost six weeks as he remained at the centre of some of the biggest market events this year.

He recently roiled the price of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Dogecoin through his social media posts. Bitcoin blew past $50,000 after Tesla revealed plans to hold $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency.

Despite his massive social media reach, Tesla shares slid almost 10 per cent from its peak on January 26.

Meanwhile, Bezos announced earlier this month that will down step as CEO of the Amazon in the third quarter to focus on other projects. He will be replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as chief executive officer.

