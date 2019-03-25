Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, wife Anita quit from board: Sources

New Delhi: Jet Airways founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal on Monday stepped down from the company's board, sources told Zee Media.

Jet is expected to make the news official by Official filing it to BSE Exchange.

Goyal who set up the company with his wife in 1993, owns 51 percent stake in the airline that is now battling acute financial woes estimated to be more than Rs 8,000 crore.

The cash-strapped carrier is looking at all possible options to raise funds for the debt crisis that is facing the Airlines. The liquidity crunch has not only forced the Airline to ground aircraft leading to cancellation of several flights, it has also caused delayed salary payments to its pilots, engineers and other senior staff.

Jet is in dire need to make repayments of up to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March. The beleagured company already defaulted on an ECB payment earlier this month but is servicing its domestic debt.

Meanwhile, Gulf carrier Etihad, which owns 24 percent, is already in the midst of differences with founder Goyal over the equity cap that he can hold after his exit.