Jet Airways offers 50 new generation Boeing 737 aircraft to SpiceJet: Sources

New Delhi: Consequent to SpiceJet grounding all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as per the instructions of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the aftermath of Ethiopian air crash, the budget-airline on Monday said that Jet Airways has approached it to offer fleets.

Spicejet confirmed that Jet Airways lessors have offered 50 new generation Boeing 737 aircraft to the company. The cash-strapped airline is ready to offer the aircraft on short-term leases for a period of up to three years, Zee Media has learnt.

Spicejet sources told Zee Media that after the recent grounding of Boeing 737 MAX , airline needs 10-12 more aircraft to meet the demand and expansion plans. SpiceJet has around 12 B737 Max 8 aircraft in its fleet which it has completely grounded.

India has joined countries like the UK, France, Germany, Malaysia, China, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and South Africa in banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

The move comes after two crashes in less than six months involving planes of this make, the latest being Ethiopian Airline B737 Max 8 aircraft ET-AV crash on March 10, that killed 157 people including 4 Indians.

In October last year, Lion Air, of the same make, crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, DGCA had recently assured that it will monitor fares on dail basis and airlines have also agreed to check on predatory pricing following the last moment cancellation of several flights due to grounding of B737 Max 8 aircraft.