Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Result coming at 3pm, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check details here

New Delhi: The Kerala lottery department will announce the results Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 at 3pm on Friday 26 (November 2021). Those who brought the tickets of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can view the same at 4pm today.

Participants who have bought Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can check their prize money on the official website of Kerala lotteries board. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 has a prize pool of upto Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize (7th prize) has been set at Rs 100. Here are the details of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 prize.

Kerala NR-252 Lottery Result Prize Details

Prize Amount 1st Rs. 70 lakh Consolation Rs. 8,000 2nd Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Rs. 1 lakh 4th Rs. 5,000 5th Rs. 1,000 6th Rs. 500 7th Rs. 100

Steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries board

Step 2: Now Click the Lottery Result option

Step 3: From the Latest Lottery Draw Results tab, you will be able to NIRMAL(NR-252) Button and Draw Date: 26/11/2021

Step 4: Click the view button near NIRMAL(NR-252)

Step 5: A new PDF page of the NIRMAL(NR-252) results will open where you can view all the details of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 results

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days, says the Kerala lottery department.

Live TV

#mute