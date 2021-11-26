हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala lottery result

Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Result coming at 3pm, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check details here

Participants who have bought Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can check their prize money on the official website of Kerala lotteries board.

Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Result coming at 3pm, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check details here

New Delhi: The Kerala lottery department will announce the results Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 at 3pm on Friday 26 (November 2021). Those who brought the tickets of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can view the same at 4pm today.

Participants who have bought Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can check their prize money on the official website of Kerala lotteries board. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 has a prize pool of upto Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize (7th prize) has been set at Rs 100. Here are the details of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 prize.

Kerala NR-252 Lottery Result Prize Details

Prize Amount
1st Rs. 70 lakh
Consolation Rs. 8,000
2nd Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Rs. 1 lakh
4th Rs. 5,000
5th Rs. 1,000
6th Rs. 500
7th Rs. 100

Steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries board

Step 2: Now Click the Lottery Result option

Step 3: From the Latest Lottery Draw Results tab, you will be able to NIRMAL(NR-252) Button and Draw Date: 26/11/2021

Step 4: Click the view button near NIRMAL(NR-252)

Step 5: A new PDF page of the NIRMAL(NR-252) results will open where you can view all the details of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 results

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days, says the Kerala lottery department.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala lottery resultkerala lottery result today
Next
Story

Go Fashion IPO Allotment Status: Here’s how to check position of your bid

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Farmers from many states are gathering on the Delhi border