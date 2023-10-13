New Delhi:

A very bizarre case unfolded in Bihar's Saran district when an angry landlord locked post office over rent feud.

The disgruntled landlord took extreme measures over a rent dispute because of several months of failure in paying rent by the department officials.

The house owner, Laxmi Kant Prasad, claimed that the local post office had not paid its rent for six months, resulting in a mounting frustration.

The post office is situated in a private house since 1985. The monthly rent amounted to Rs 18,325. The situation escalated when the landlord, after countless attempts to communicate with senior officials, decided to take matters into his own hands and locked the main gate of the post office.

The unexpected incident left employees and customers in utter chaos and confusion.

Finally, the the matter was reported to senior officials, who promised to resolve the issue. Eventually, after one and a half hours, the landlord, Prasad, agreed to reopen the post office's doors, but only after securing assurance of receiving the overdue rent within one week.