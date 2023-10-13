trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674614
NewsBusinessCompanies
POST OFFICE

Landlord Locks Post Office Due To Non-payment Of Rent, Here's What Happened Next

The house owner Laxmi Kant Prasad claimed that the post office has not paid the rent for the last six month. The rent per month of the post office is Rs 18,325.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Landlord Locks Post Office Due To Non-payment Of Rent, Here's What Happened Next

New Delhi: 

A very bizarre case unfolded in Bihar's Saran district when an angry landlord locked post office over rent feud.

The disgruntled landlord took extreme measures over a rent dispute because of several months of failure in paying rent by the department officials. 

The house owner, Laxmi Kant Prasad, claimed that the local post office had not paid its rent for six months, resulting in a mounting frustration.

The post office is situated in a private house since 1985. The monthly rent amounted to Rs 18,325. The situation escalated when the landlord, after countless attempts to communicate with senior officials, decided to take matters into his own hands and locked the main gate of the post office.

The unexpected incident left employees and customers in utter chaos and confusion. 

Finally, the the matter was reported to senior officials, who promised to resolve the issue. Eventually, after one and a half hours, the landlord, Prasad, agreed to reopen the post office's doors, but only after securing assurance of receiving the overdue rent within one week.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978