Low Cost High Profit Business Idea: Open This Business From Comfort Of Your Home, Invest Rs 5,000 And Earn Thousands Per Month

New Delhi: Several people stay far away from their home due to studies, work, or other reasons. Among many things, missing the taste of home-cooked meals is common among these people. You could tap into this void with a good business idea with which you that can earn you thousands every month, right from the comfort of your home.

Introducing the Tiffin Service Business Plan: Being away from home can be tough for people, especially when it comes to finding good, home-cooked food. And this is where you come in! By starting your very own tiffin service, you can provide affordable, delicious and quality meals to people in similar situations. While they enjoy homemade meal, just like the ones they miss, without the hassle of cooking, you can also slowly cement your position as a quality meal provider at affordable cost.

No matter what the size of your business is, understanding it is crucial. If you're considering the tiffin service business, there are some key things you need to know --like location, services of other tiffin centres, their menu etc. You may initially start your business from your home kitchen and later choose a suitable location for your Tiffin Center. Check out a couple of existing Tiffin Centers in the area to understand the market better. You could even try ordering from them to learn the ropes.



After you have decided on the above points, the next thing will be about promoting your tiffin service. Every business needs to be known to succeed, and this is where promoting the business comes. You can spread the word through Visiting Cards, Pamphlets, Google, Hoardings, and Digital Marketing. Marketing is your best friend, because customers take time to come.

Before you dive into costs, do understand that a standard Indian meal typically includes dal, sabzi, rice, chapattis, and maybe salad or raita. There will be initial investments and ongoing expenses for your business. To start your tiffin service from home, you'll need an investment of around Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000. But, if you're opting for a shop, the it will range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 including rent. For a larger-scale operation, you can start with about Rs 50,000. You are ready with low-cost business with high potential when managed wisely and you can earn thousands from the comfort of your home.

Here are some licenses you'll need, depending on how big your tiffin service is:

Shop Act License: If you're using a shop, you'll need this license.

FSSAI License: For food and drink businesses, this is a must. It ensures your food quality meets standards. If your annual revenue is Rs 12 lakh or higher, you'll need this license

Trade License: This is from your city's Municipal Corporation. All businesses need it.

Fire NOC: If your business involves fire, you'll need this 'No Objection Certificate' from the Fire Department.

Society NOC: If you plan to run the tiffin service from your residential society, get an 'NOC-No Objection Certificate' from the society to avoid legal issues.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)