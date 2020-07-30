Manish Singh imprinting his name in the elite list of digital entrepreneurs of India

The expert in personal branding, digital marketing, content creation, software development and so-cial media marketing has made possible the profits of over $2 million for his business empire at Age 20.

The more we speak of how youngsters are making their distinctive marks in the digital marketing industry, the less it seems is spoken about them. This is because all of these young talents go be-yond the conventional business structures and through their creativity and exemplary skills outdo everyone else in the industry. Manish Singh from Muzaffarpur, Bihar tops this list and excels even beyond his limits by imprinting his name in the elite list of digital marketing entrepreneurs of India, aiming to also make a name globally.

At the age of 18 , Manish Singh Started his first Company named ZZED Media and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He is well Known as Youngest Digital Entrepreneur and Also Youngest Millionaire in In-dia. With sound skills in technology and digital marketing he has brought a revolution in Digital En-trepreneurship. In year 2020, he owns 4 Companies named as ZZED Group Of Companies. He expanded his business to western countries like UK, USA , Canada etc.

It was hope and belief of this 20 year old entrepreneur which helped him carve his own niche in the digital world and become an inspiring example to many other youngsters like him. Mixing his tal-ents of creativity and innovation in digital marketing with his love and passion for his work together has given Singh an individual successful path for him to create more such successful feats in his life. Born and raised in a middle-class family and working to improve their status in society, Singh decided to jump into entrepreneurship as soon as he realized that his ideas in the digital world can prove to be highly lucrative for others and himself.

In just a matter of few years, Singh drew a success graph for all his clients and have helped them turn from ordinary to extraordinary names and brands in the industry. Along with his host of varied digital marketing strategies that include innovative planning, tactics, techniques, strategies for lead

generation, social media marketing campaigns, planning to increase brand value and awareness, and many other inventive and distinctive strategies have always kept Singh much ahead of his competition.

Becoming the youngest millionaire entrepreneur of India, Manish Singh today manages his enor-mous empire of different companies in the form of ZZED Group of Companies, where Singh serves as the CEO and founder of the same. This empire of his has shown its expansiveness with his companies like ZZED Digital, ZZED News, ZZED Corporations and ZZED Media and Technologies Pvt Ltd. The empire has become vast and lucrative as Singh has made possible its growth from scratch to turning it into an empire with a turnover of more than $2 million.

Whether it is about generating more traffic for clients, entrepreneurs, brands and companies or whether about coming up with fresh content creations to attract more people, Manish Singh's com-pany ZZED Media never fails to impress anyone.

On his next projects, Manish Singh wants to change the dynamics of the traditional education cur-riculum and come with a more informative education system in the digital space for youngsters. His wish is also to build a Digital University, for budding entrepreneurs, who can work hard and try to create a name just like Singh did being under 25.

(This is a featured content.)