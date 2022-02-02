Max Hospital Saket launches AI based cancer treatment technology

The Radixact X9 Tomotherapy, which is combined with the 2nd generation synchronisation respiratory motion management system, was launched by the Department of Radiation Oncology at Max Institute of Cancer Care (MICC), Saket today. This radiation therapy treatment for cancer patients employs Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based real-time tracking and treatment delivery to ensure that the tumour is not missed due to chest or abdominal breathing movement during radiation.

This technique destroys or reduces tumors by combining the precision of intensity-modulated radiation therapy and image guided scan.

“With the launch of this advanced therapy we want to reiterate our commitment towards cancer treatment and the welfare of cancer patients. New radiation technologies have made it possible to precisely target and destroy the cancer cells while preserving normal cells of the body. With this new technique, the Department of Radiation Oncology at Max Institute of Cancer Care (MICC) Saket, has added another milestone in its journey towards providing best-in-class healthcare services in the field of oncology.” Said Dr Charu Garg, Director- Radiation Oncology, MICC, Max Hospital, Saket

Radixact X9 Tomotherapy can help patients with all cancers of the body including, brain tumor, Cranio spinal irradiation (CSI), Head and Neck Cancers including recurrent cancers, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Food pipe cancer, Liver cancer, Pancreas cancer, Gastrointestinal cancers, Rectal cancer, Gynecological cancer, Genitourinary cancers like prostate cancer, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), Total Body Irradiation (TBI), Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI).

“Radixact X9 Tomotherapy machine along with 2nd generation Synchrony respiratory motion management system gives excellent opportunity to control tumor and save normal healthy tissues of the body by precisely targeting the tumor. Compared to other commonly available radiation machines and older machines, Radixact X9 does not shoot the target at one go. It targets the tumor in a slice-by-slice manner (helical IMRT) which gives better control of radiation dose inside healthy cells, said Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, MICC, Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

“TomoTherapy is the next generation advanced Radiation Therapy equipment capable of delivering very precise radiation in very challenging cancer cases. Some cases include the growth of cancer in sensitive areas like the brain or close to the eye, prostate cancer which is situated between bladder and rectum and changes in position according to the filling and emptying of these organs; breast cancer where we have to treat breast and chest wall but save the underlying heart and lungs etc. Radixact Tomotherapy brings extreme precision to our radiation practice. This technology not only allows us to perform high definition of IGRT but also enables monitoring of the changes in a tumour on a day-to-day basis. TomoTherapy is also helpful in cases in which the patients have received radiation earlier, and cancer has come back and hence they require re-radiation. “said Dr. Dodul Mondal, Associate Director - Radiation Oncology Max Institute of Cancer Care Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

