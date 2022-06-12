New Delhi: Restaurants operating under the McDonald’s QSR chain opened their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday, with a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that’s it". After the US burger giant turned its back on Russia over what Russia terms a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the new dawn for Russia's fast-food sector will see 15 renamed locations open in and around the city.

The reopening of the restaurants, which came three decades after McDonald's initially opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, might be a litmus test for Russia's economy's ability to become more self-sufficient and defy Western sanctions. (ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra shares cute video of elephant's birthday, internet reacts)

Who bought McDonald's Russian operations?

Alexander Govor has acquired McDonald's Russian operations. He is a local businessman and was already running 25 restaurants in the Siberia region. He is a McDonald’s licensee since 2015. He has bought McDonald's 850 Russian restaurants and will now operate them under a new name. (ALSO READ: Chinese firm Tencent buys stake worth Rs 2060 crore in Flipkart from Binny Bansal)

Govor said the company employs 51,000 people. "The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That’s what I’m going to do," he added.

Future Plans

Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer, according to a Reuters report.

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald`s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.

Why did McDonald’s leave Russia?

McDonald's quit operations in Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, following a number of other American and European companies that have made the same decision.

Will Vkusno & tochka serve Big Mac and Happy Meal?

McDonald's retains its trademarks in Russia. As a result, the new owner won’t be unable to serve the food items, including popular items like the Big Mac and Happy Meal.

Will Vkusno & tochka change interiors of McDonald’s?

No, Vkusno & tochka will keep its old McDonald`s interior, However, it will remove any references to its previous name.

Will burgers get expensive?

Paroev stated that the company would maintain "cheap prices," but would not rule out a minor increase in the foreseeable future.