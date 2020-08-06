Milagrow launches three new robots vacuum cleaner devices; check price, features

New Delhi: Indian consumer brand Milagrow has launched three new robots vacuum cleaner devices, Milagrow iMap Max, Milagfrow iMap 10.0, and Milgrow Seagull, which are now available on Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale that started on Thursday (August 6).

All the three cleaning devices sport independent navigation features and come integrated with the proprietary software called RT2R (real-time terrain recognition) technology for enabling use in both commercial and domestic purposes. Key features of the premium Milagrow iMap Max include high-pressure floor mopping and self-cleaning technology.

Key features, price

Milagrow iMap Max: Wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N. This self-cleaning robotic vacuum cleaner has a wet mopping mechanism that comes down and puts pressure of 10 N on the floor by two hydraulic shafts, based on an AI algorithm, that cleans dirt and stains from the floor.

After mopping a certain area, iMAP Max returns to base for self-cleaning. AI-based robot vacuum will go back and start cleaning from where it came back as the cleaning map is memorized. The settings on the app can be changed to enlarge or reduce the area.

iMAP Max also features Snail Touch Side brush to clean spaces like corners. The robot has a reusable 1-litre dust bag and users can attach optional disposable bags. Milagrow iMAP Max uses a LIDAR sensor real-time terrain recognition technology for faster mapping and real-time path planning. With a 5200 mAh battery and 2200 pa powerful suction to pick even small stones or beans. The robot is backed with a 2-year warranty and a 5-year warranty on the Japanese suction motor.

The price of Milagrow iMAP Max including the water tank is Rs 99,990/-

Milagrow iMap 10.0: This device is also a fully independent self-navigating robot vacuum that comes with an electronic water tank, but doesn't offer the self-cleaning technology that comes with the iMap Max. It packs a 5,200mAh battery and Milagrow assures that the battery can last for up to three hours and offer powerful suction of 2,700pa. It also includes the LIDAR sensor that is said to offer a cleaning accuracy of up to 8mm.

It comes with a total of 18 sensors and is powered by an octa-core CPU. iMap 10.0 has Electronic Water Tank can take Sodium Hypochlorite 1 per cent solution to kill COVID-19 spores on floor, as recommended by ICMR. Milagrow iMap 10.0 features a triple air filter system with HEPA12 and can remove 99.5 per cent of PM up to 0.1 microns. The robot further comes with full self-diagnosis and troubleshooting display function as it works, in real-time. It comes with a 5-year suction motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

The price for iMap 10.0 is Rs 89,990/-

Milagrow Seagull: Seagull, the Cleaning Robot comes with a height of 7.2 cm, uses the 'Gyro Mapping' technology. It displays real-time progress and map while cleaning on the user's device. The robot plans the path in real-time in each area to reduce the time taken.

This robot vacuum also features anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-viral (0.5 microns) properties, that help minimize the spread of infections in hospitals and similar environments. The robot can facilitate slight wet cleaning. It has a NIDEC Brushless motor, which has 1500 pa suction power, maximizing the cleaning power.

Seagull comes with a 5-year suction motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. The price of Seagull is Rs 20,000/-

Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, "These 3 'White Robo-Knights' are especially launched keeping in mind the emerging situation in homes, offices, hospitals, hotels etc due to the pandemic. The need for hygiene and disinfection is greater than ever before. The real-time terrain recognition technology combined with pressure mopping of the floor and then self-cleaning of mops is a world first. We are targeting sales of more than INR 10 million by premiering these robots during Amazon Prime Day on the 6th and 7th of Aug."