Netflix Agrees To Purchase Warner Bros Discovery In Landmark USD 72 Billion Deal

New Delhi: Netflix has struck a landmark agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s film studios, TV operations, and streaming business for USD 72 billion, marking one of the biggest entertainment mergers in history. The move positions Netflix not just as a streaming leader but as a full-scale Hollywood powerhouse with deep control over content creation, distribution, and global IPs.

The deal follows an intense bidding war. Netflix reportedly offered nearly USD 28 per share, beating out competing offers from Paramount–Sky dance and other interested buyers, some of whom bid around USD 24 per share. Before the deal was announced, Warner Bros Discovery’s stock traded close to USD 24.50, valuing the company at roughly USD 61 billion.

What Netflix Gains

The acquisition hands Netflix control over Warner Bros’ legendary studios, HBO and Max’s streaming assets, and a vast content catalogue packed with globally recognized franchises. This includes long-standing brands, iconic film series, and an extensive TV library — content that has shaped global entertainment for decades.

By owning one of Hollywood’s biggest libraries, Netflix gains greater independence from external studios and strengthens its long-term streaming and theatrical strategies. Analysts say the deal could significantly boost Netflix’s global market presence as competition intensifies in the streaming industry.

Industry Impact and Concerns

The merger is expected to reshape Hollywood, as one of the world’s largest streaming platforms takes control of a major legacy studio. With fewer big studios left, regulators are likely to scrutinize the deal over concerns around reduced competition, pricing power, and content consolidation.



The acquisition will proceed through regulatory review in multiple countries. If approved, Netflix will become the most influential player in global entertainment, controlling a deep catalogue of content and production capabilities unmatched by any streaming rival.