हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netflix

Netflix crushes expectations with beat of new subscriber estimates

Netflix exceeded analysts' estimates on paid new subscribers for the first quarter on Tuesday (April 21) as it shares gained as much as 10% before falling to a slight loss following Netflix's first-quarter earnings release, which showed that the company has 15.77 million paid net subscribers for the quarter. 

Netflix crushes expectations with beat of new subscriber estimates

Netflix exceeded analysts' estimates on paid new subscribers for the first quarter on Tuesday (April 21) as it shares gained as much as 10% before falling to a slight loss following Netflix's first-quarter earnings release, which showed that the company has 15.77 million paid net subscribers for the quarter. 

On new subscribers analysts were expecting 8.2 million net paid subscribers for Netflix for the quarter. It is to be noted that the guidance issued by Netflix before the coronavirus pandemic, was just 7 million. 

For the current quarter, Netflix is guiding for 7.5 million new paying subscribers, which is much more than a consensus of 4.14 million, and revenue of $6.05 billion (+23% year-over-year) and GAAP earnings of $1.81.

"Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a sharply stronger US dollar, depressing our international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast," Netflix wrote in its quarterly letter to shareholders. "We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon."

Notably, Netflix has been one of the best performing tech stocks during the coronavirus pandemic. Streaming services have witnessed a spike in interest during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tags:
NetflixNetflix subscribersNetflix expectations
Next
Story

Cash strapped Virgin Australia collapses due to coronavirus crisis; 16,000 jobs under threat
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian