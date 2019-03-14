हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NHPC board

NHPC board to consider proposal to raise up to Rs 2,017 cr via bonds on Friday

The unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, taxable bonds will be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis in the domestic market, it added.

NHPC board to consider proposal to raise up to Rs 2,017 cr via bonds on Friday

New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC said Wednesday that its board would on Friday consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,017.20 crore through taxable non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

"The NHPC board in its meeting on Friday will consider proposal to issue 'GOI Fully Serviced Bonds' worth up to Rs 2,017.20 crore as per mandate given by the Government of India for 2018-19," the company said in a statement.

The unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, taxable bonds will be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis in the domestic market, it added.

Besides, it said the company would also consider a proposal to raise funds through external commercial borrowing in the Japanese yen equivalent to USD 100 million from MUFG Bank, Japan's leading lender, to part-finance capital expenditures for on-going projects and other permissible end-uses.

Tags:
NHPC boardNHPC bondsNHPC non-convertible bonds
Next
Story

Insurers unlikely to take hit on grounding of B737 MAX 8 planes, say industry officials

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Watch top 10 election stories