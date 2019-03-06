Nita Ambani dedicates Dhirubhai Ambani Square to Mumbai

Nita Ambani, the founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Wednesday dedicated to Mumbai the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square is part of Jio World Centre, a multi-use facility, which is a shared initiative of Reliance Industries Ltd and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to create global convention facilities and services in India.

Nita Ambani said, “The Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the Jio World Centre fulfil the vision of a great son of India, who believed that India has the potential to achieve global excellence in every area of nation-building.”

She invited nearly 2,000 underprivileged children from various NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation to experience an enthralling Musical Fountain show at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square.

The highlight of the musical fountain programme for children was the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Ho’ – two popular anthems - synchronised with the intricate and mesmerising movements of the water fountain.

“I hope that this spectacular fountain will spark a fountain of joy and hope in all your hearts,” Smt. Nita Ambani said. “In the coming days, it will be a great treat to the eyes of all Mumbaikars who will visit this modern and futuristic square, part of the world-class, multi-purpose Jio World Centre which will be the largest and one of the best global convention centres in our country. When the Jio World Centre opens towards the end of this year, it will be a place where people will get together, to appreciate art, to exchange ideas, to celebrate culture, and to soak in the heritage and vibrancy of our great city!”, she added.

A week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme in all the orphanages and old age homes in the city to commence the celebrations of the upcoming wedding of their son Akash was also started. This initiative began at the Jio Gardens, where members of the Ambani family served dinner to nearly 2,000 children.