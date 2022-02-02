Nizam family’s Shafeeq ur Rahman appointed as City Partner of Hyderabad by Fashion TV

Shafeeq ur Rahman is the founder of "The star life Hyderabad". He has recently become a city partner with the international media conglomerate FashionTV, a notable personality in the fashion scene of Hyderabad city. Let us tell you that Shafeeq ur Rahman belongs to the Nizam family.His wife Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath daughter of Nawab Firasath Ali Khan and her Maternal Grandfather Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur & Paternal Grand Father Prince Sadath Jah Bahadur Both are the Last Nizams of Hyderabad.

The star life has organised numerous fashion shows, beauty pageants, fitness and modelling championships all across the country. This will lead to a great partnership in the events sector with the esteemed brand name of FashionTV attached to it.

FashionTV is the largest lifestyle broadcasting media channel globally. Viewed by over 400 million people on a daily basis and has a high number of engagement on all the social media platforms. FashionTV has great plans to nurture and expand the business across multiple franchises in beauty, cosmetics, apparel, sports, luxury auto, etc. to achieve mutual business goals. Apart from this, FashionTV has ventured into multiple business segments like-City Partnership, Licensing, Events, Channels, and Concepts.

FashionTV endeavour to extend their expertise to entrepreneurs with an enviable and exclusive business opportunity by making them FTV'S licensed partner and associate with them on lifestyle, fashion and much more. Their vision is to be the most profitable and sought after franchise opportunity in the world.

FashionTV is also launching India's biggest super club in Hyderabad, known as F.house, which is located in Jubilee hills, road number 3, avenue 78.