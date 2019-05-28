close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Stock Exchange

NSE launches Brand Identity for Nifty Indices

NIFTY Indices include 72 equity Indices and 90 Fixed income Indices.

NSE launches Brand Identity for Nifty Indices

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's largest bourse by profit, has launched a new Brand Identity for Nifty Indices.

The Brand Logo emphasizes on Letter N and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, Capturing the new direction for Indian capital Market.

NIFTY Indices include 72 equity Indices and 90 Fixed income Indices.

Vikram Limaye is the Managing Director and CEO of the NSE said that market are charged up post election results. Going forward markets focus will be on growth, he added.

 

Tags:
National Stock ExchangeNSENifty Indices
Next
Story

ZEEL posts 17.0% growth, Q4 revenue at Rs. 20,193 million

Must Watch

PT8M48S

Top 5 agendas of the day, 28th May, 2019