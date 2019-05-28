NSE launches Brand Identity for Nifty Indices

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's largest bourse by profit, has launched a new Brand Identity for Nifty Indices.

The Brand Logo emphasizes on Letter N and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, Capturing the new direction for Indian capital Market.

NIFTY Indices include 72 equity Indices and 90 Fixed income Indices.

Vikram Limaye is the Managing Director and CEO of the NSE said that market are charged up post election results. Going forward markets focus will be on growth, he added.