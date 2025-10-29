Nvidia Becomes $5 Trillion Powerhouse, Adding $7.6 Billion To Jensen Huang’s Net Worth In A Day

New Delhi: Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang has seen his personal fortune soar past USD 180 billion (Rs 15 lakh crore), following a record-breaking rally in Nvidia’s stock that pushed the company’s market valuation to nearly $5 trillion (Rs 415 lakh crore). This milestone makes Nvidia one of the most valuable companies in the world, surpassing even major tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet in market capitalization.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Index, Huang’s wealth jumped by over USD 7.6 billion in a single day, rising 4.35 percent to around USD 182 billion. The sharp increase came after Nvidia’s shares surged to a new high of USD 212.19 on Nasdaq, driven by booming demand for its AI processors. Nvidia’s chips — including the H100 and Blackwell series — are now at the heart of global artificial intelligence systems used by companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.

Founded by Huang in 1993, Nvidia began as a small graphics card manufacturer. Today, it dominates the AI chip market, controlling more than 80 percent of the global GPU supply for data centers and machine learning models. The company’s meteoric rise has made Huang one of the fastest-growing billionaires in the world — and a key figure in the global AI race.

Nvidia’s success has also made it the first Nasdaq-listed firm to cross the USD 5 trillion mark, a feat achieved just months after it breached the USD 4 trillion level. Analysts say the company’s growth reflects how AI has reshaped the global technology industry, with investors betting that Nvidia’s dominance will continue as demand for AI hardware skyrockets.

Huang’s rise underscores how artificial intelligence is not only transforming technology but also rewriting the global billionaire rankings — with Nvidia’s visionary CEO now among the world’s richest individuals.