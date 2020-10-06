Oil India recruitment 2020: Bumper vacancies for Grade-C, Grade-B, Grade-A officers; check pay scale, age limit

New Delhi: Oil India Limited has announced bumper vacancies for its 2020 recruitment for Grade-C, Grade-B, Grade-A officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the advertised posts on or before October 30, 2020.

For Grade C, Oil India is inviting application for the following posts

Superintending Engineer (Drilling)

Manager (Accounts) / Manager (Internal Audit)

Superintending Medical Officer (ENT)

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology)

Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology)

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedic Surgeon)

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)

Superintending Medical Officer (Physician)

For Grade B, Oil India is inviting application for the following posts

Senior Medical Officer

Senior Security Officer

Senior Officer (Electrical)

Senior Officer (HR)

Senior Officer (Legal)

Senior Officer (Mechanical)

Senior Officer (Instrumentation)

Senior Officer (Geophysics)

Senior Officer (Reservoir)

For Grade A, Oil India is inviting application for the following posts

Physiotherapist

Confidential Secretary

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Engineering courses should be of minimum 04 years duration & Post Graduate courses should be of minimum 02 years duration.

• The post of Senior Officer (Reservoir) in Grade B is reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

• The post of Confidential Secretary in Grade A is reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

• Other Graduate courses should be of minimum 3 years duration

• Candidates applying for the post of Manager (Accounts) / Manager (Internal Audit) without Membership Certificate of ICAI/ ICMAI will not be eligible to apply.

• Candidates applying for all posts except Superintending Engineer (Drilling) and Manager (Accounts) / Manager (Internal Audit) as mentioned in the advertisement.

• Candidates applying for the post of Confidential Secretary and without Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or equivalent are not eligible to apply.

• Candidates applying for the post of Physiotherapist must be a member of IAP (Indian Association of Physiotherapy).

• All qualification should be from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India and the courses should be approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority for employment to the post and services of the Central Government. Candidates who have obtained their qualification through the distance learning/part time mode are also eligible to apply provided that their qualification is recognized by the relevant statutory bodies for employment to the post and services of the Central Government.

Pay Scale

• Besides Basic Pay and Industrial pattern of DA, the other benefits include HRA or Company leased/self-lease accommodation, free medical benefits for self & dependents, Gratuity/PF, House Building Loan, Vehicle Loan, Group Insurance, etc. as per rules of the company.

• Provisionally selected candidates in Grade B as mentioned in table B. DETAILS OF POSTS/VACANCIES/EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS/AGE LIMIT IN GRADE B except for the posts of Senior Security officer and Senior Medical Officer will be appointed under the ‘Scheme for Induction Level Engineers/Officers on Probation’. The candidates will be placed in Grade B in the pay scale of Rs.60,000-1,80,000 (starting Basic Pay of Rs.60,000). The selected candidates will have to serve a probationary period of one year and will be confirmed in writing after successful completion of the same.

• Provisionally selected candidates for all posts will have to serve a probationary period of one year and will be confirmed in writing after successful completion of the same.

• Approximate total emoluments in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A at minimum of scale will be around Rs. 1,50,000, Rs.1,20,000 and Rs.90000 respectively.

Non Refundable Application Fees

General/ OBC (NCL): 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

HOW TO APPLY

• Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply online through the link available on the Oil India Limited website (https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx) from 01.10.2020 to 30.10.2020.

• Candidates may visit our website https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx and click the APPLY ONLINE button under ‘Recruitment of Officers in OIL’.