OnePlus Launches Special 11R Solar Red Edition; Check Price, Specs & Features

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, OnePlus introduced the striking Solar Red Edition of the OnePlus 11R in the Indian market. This unveiling comes just a few days after the initial announcement, and it adds a vibrant and eye-catching option to the OnePlus 11R lineup. To refresh your memory, the OnePlus 11R initially made its debut in February in India, boasting two elegant color choices - Sonic Black and Galactic Silver. Now, let's delve into the exciting features and details of this latest offering from OnePlus.

Performance Powerhouse: OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R is the brand's latest entrant in the performance flagship segment. At its core lies the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ensuring seamless and lightning-fast performance for all your smartphone needs.

Immersive Display

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 11R is its stunning curved AMOLED display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits peak brightness, and a crisp 1.5K resolution, you can expect a visual experience like never before. Whether you're watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web, this display delivers immersive and vibrant visuals. Additionally, for added convenience and security, the OnePlus 11R incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Long-lasting Battery with SuperVOOC Charging

Battery anxiety is a thing of the past with the OnePlus 11R. It houses a robust 5000mAh battery unit, ensuring that you can go through your day without constantly searching for a charger. Even when you do need to recharge, the 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support will have you up and running in no time.

Impressive Camera Setup

For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus 11R offers a versatile camera setup. On the rear, you'll find a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. These lenses combine to capture stunning photos with remarkable detail. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera ensures you can snap great selfies and make high-quality video calls.

Pricing, Offers, and Availability

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition comes with a price tag of Rs 45,999 and is available in a single configuration of 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. OnePlus is sweetening the deal with a flat Rs 1000 instant discount on select bank transactions for early buyers. Moreover, those who purchase the device on the first day of sale will receive the OnePlus Buds Z2 as a complimentary gift.

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red variant will be up for grabs starting 00:00 on October 7, exclusively on Amazon and OnePlus Store. OnePlus is also offering a screen protection plan priced at just Rs 99 for the OnePlus 11R Solar Red, which can be added to your cart when ordering through the OnePlus Store.

Key Specifications at a Glance

Display: 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU

Memory: Up to 18GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Software: OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13 (Eligible for Android 14, 15, and 16 upgrades)

Cameras: 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro, 16MP selfie

Battery: 5000mAh, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

Security: In-display fingerprint scanner

Weight: 204 grams

Dimensions: 163.4 × 74.3 × 8.7mm

Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS

Color Options: Solar Red, Galactic Silver, and Sonic Black

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition combines striking aesthetics, powerful performance, and innovative features to offer an enticing package for smartphone enthusiasts in India.